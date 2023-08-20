Rutte, Paesi Bassi e Danimarca forniranno F-16 all’Ucraina

Premier olandese ufficializza l’impegno

l primo ministro olandese Mark Rutte ha ufficializzato l’impegno di Paesi Bassi e Danimarca a fornire caccia F16 all’Ucraina. (Ansa)

