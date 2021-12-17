Nuovo record di contagi in GB, oltre 93 mila in 24 ore

Quasi raddoppiati i casi giornalieri di Omicron

LONDRA, 17 DIC – Per il terzo giorno consecutivo nel Regno Unito si registra un record assoluto di contagi da Covid: sono stati 93.045 nelle ultime 24 ore, con 111 morti.

Quasi raddoppiati i contagi giornalieri da Omicron, a 3.201, per un totale di 14.909.

