Bill Gates acquista il Castello di Portofino

Il fondatore di Microsoft avrebbe acquistato il castello con l’obiettivo di farne un hotel di lusso, per la sua catena “Four Seasons” acquisita nel 2021 a 2,2 miliardi di dollari dal principe saudita Alwaleed bin Talal. La notizia della vendita girava da qualche giorno così come la cifra d’acquisto: tra i 50 e i 60 milioni di euro. L’ormai ex proprietà del Castello, che fa capo a un assicuratore genovese, aveva confermato l’intenzione di vendere e del resto è ancora online l’inserzione di un’agenzia immobiliare extra lusso con sedi a Santa Margherita, Camogli e Genova. In passato l’immobile era stato di proprietà della baronessa Jeannie Watt Mumm, vedova del barone Mumm, ricordata ancora oggi a Portofino come “la signora del Castello di San Giorgio”.