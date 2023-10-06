Bill Gates acquista il Castello di Portofino

Il magnate americano Bill Gates attraverso la società Four Seasons ha acquistato Villa san Giorgio, nota come il Castello di Portofino.

L’immobile, 1200 mq, oggi è diviso in 12 mini appartamenti con ascensore privato che porta alla spiaggetta sottostante.

