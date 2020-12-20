Variante virus, l’Oms chiede più controlli in Europa

E di aumentare la capacità di sequenziamento

COPENAGHEN, 20 DIC – Oms Europa chiede ai Paesi di “rafforzare i controlli” dopo la scoperta in Gran Bretagna di una nuova variante del Covid-19, che si diffonderebbe più velocemente.

L’Oms inoltre raccomanda ai suoi membri di “aumentare la capacità di sequenziamento” del virus per capirne di più sui rischi posti dalla variante, ha detto un portavoce dell’organismo.

(ANSA).

 

