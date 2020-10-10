Covid: Filippine, 2.249 casi in 24 ore

epa08723217 Driver wait for coronavirus test swabs to be taken in Manila, Philippines, 06 October 2020. Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso has ordered COVID-19 tests to be conducted in mass on public utility drivers and other workers who are most exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the city. Manila has so far experienced one of the longest and strictest coronavirus related lockdown in the world. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

I contagi salgono a quota 336.926, i morti sono 6.238

Le Filippine hanno registrato 2.249 casi di coronavirus e ulteriori 87 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore: lo ha reso noto il ministero della Sanità del Paese, secondo quanto riporta il Guardian.

I nuovi dati portano il bilancio complessivo dei contagi a quota 336.926 e quello dei morti a quota 6.238. Il Paese ha attualmente il più alto livello di infezioni del sudest asiatico. (ANSA)

 

