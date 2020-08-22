Coronavirus: aumento record in India, 69 mila casi in 24 ore

di
webdesigner
-
0
2 Numero visite
epa08616420 Commuters wearing face masks ride on a busy road after new stricter guidelines issued by the state government in wake of Covid19 outbreak, in Amritsar, India, 21 August 2020. According to the new guidelines issued by the Punjab state government, a daily curfew from 7pm to 5am has been imposed across the state as Covid19 cases are on the rise. A ban on all types of gatherings except marriages and funerals also comes into force with all offices to work with fifty percent work force. Apart from these, a complete weekend lockdown and other orders shall remain into force until 31 August. The decisions were taken after Punjab saw its biggest single-day spike of 1,741 coronavirus cases on 20 August. EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Quasi 3 milioni i contagi, terza nella classifica globale

ROMA, 22 AGO – L’India ha quasi raggiunto i 3 milioni di casi confermati di coronavirus, dopo un aumento record di oltre 69.000 contagi in un solo giorno. Lo riferisce la Bbc.

Il Paese è terzo nella classifica mondiale per numero di infezioni, dopo Stati Uniti e Brasile, e quarto per il numero di vittime. Ogni giorno, secondo il ministero della Salute, vengono effettuati un milione di test. (ANSA).

 

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE