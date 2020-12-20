20 maggio 2021: Corso di Base di Lingua dei Segni Internazionale

di
webdesigner
-
0
9 Numero visite

Su Videozoom – Ogni giovedi dalle ore 20:00 alle ore 23:00 a partire 20 maggio 2021

Per informazioni e iscrizioni se siete interessati a partecipare potete contattare

Carla whatsapp 3478844618

 

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE