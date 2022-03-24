Unicef, da inizio guerra in Ucraina sfollato un bimbo su 2

Portavoce, situazione mai vista prima

epa09841300 People from Mariupol and dog rest in a temporary accommodation center for refugees in a school gymnasium in Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia, 21 March 2022. In three days, almost 60 thousand residents, including 139 foreign citizens, were taken from Mariupol to the territory of Russia. In total, during the military operation, the Russian military evacuated more than 330,000 people from Ukraine, including almost 69,000 children. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY
ROMA, 24 MAR – Un bambino ucraino su 2 è stato sfollato da quando la Russia ha invaso l’Ucraina il 24 febbraio, secondo il Fondo delle Nazioni Unite per l’infanzia.

Lo dice alla Cnn il portavoce dell’Unicef James Elder.

“Dall’inizio della guerra un mese fa, su ogni bambino e bambina del paese, uno su due ha dovuto abbandonare le proprie case. È una situazione che non abbiamo mai visto prima, non a memoria d’uomo, ed è quasi impossibile da affrontare”, ha detto Elder. (ANSA).

 

