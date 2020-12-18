Covid: Germania, quasi 34mila contagi e 813 morti in 24 ore

epa08837579 Employees wearing protective suits work in the production of active ingredients at the vaccine manufacturer IDT Biologika's plant in Dessau-Rosslau, Germany, 23 November 2020. German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced the planned purchase of five million coronavirus vaccine doses. According to the scientific director, IDT expects to go into commercial production of the coronavirus vaccine in the middle of next year. EPA/HENDRIK SCHMIDT / POOL

Dati del Robert Koch Institut

BERLINO, 18 DIC – Nuovo record di contagi da Covid in Germania, con 33.777 nuove infezioni in 24 ore, secondo il rapporto quotidiano del Robert Koch Institut. Con 813 vittime, la Germania raggiunge il secondo valore più alto nel giro di due settimane.

(ANSA).

 

