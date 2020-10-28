Covid: Belgio, 104 morti in un giorno, prima volta da aprile

epa08778067 Emergency physician treats patient in COVID-19 emergency department at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussels, Belgium, 27 October 2020. Belgium is witnessing a rise in coronavirus infections prompting the government to impose new restrictions that came into effect on 19 October including the closure of bars and restaurants for four weeks. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Totale decessi supera soglia 11mila

BRUXELLES, OCT 28 – Lunedì 26 ottobre, nel bel mezzo della seconda ondata di pandemia, sono stati registrati in Belgio 104 nuovi decessi attribuiti al coronavirus. L’ultima volta che era stata superata la soglia dei 100 morti era stato a fine aprile, secondo l’Istituto di sanità pubblica Sciensano. Il 29 aprile furono infatti registrati 107 decessi.

Dall’inizio della crisi sanitaria, più di 11.000 persone hanno perso la vita a causa del Covid-19. (ANSA).

 

