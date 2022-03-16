⛔Ucraina, la Russia blocca il sito della Bbc

Promette ulteriori ritorsioni nella 'guerra dell'informazione'

epa09801545 The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) headquarters in London, Britain, 04 March 2022. The BBC has announced it will temporarily suspend the work of all its BBC News journalists and staff currently working in Russia, following legislation introduced by Russia. BBC Director Tim Davie said 'This legislation appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism. It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists'. EPA/ANDY RAIN
MOSCA, 16 MAR – La Russia blocca il sito della Bbc e promette ulteriori ritorsioni nella “guerra dell’informazione”.(ANSA).

