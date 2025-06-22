Gli Stati Uniti hanno bombardato l’Iran

Nella notte tra sabato e domenica sono entrati in guerra al fianco di Israele colpendo tre siti del programma nucleare iraniano: tutte le notizie man mano che arrivano

di
REDAZIONE
-
0
Il discorso alla nazione del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump visto su uno schermo a Miami, in Florida (EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH)

Gli Stati Uniti hanno bombardato tre siti nucleari iraniani, tra cui quello di Fordo, protetto sotto una montagna. L’attacco è avvenuto nella notte fra sabato e domenica. È una decisione enorme e molto attesa, dalle conseguenze ancora imprevedibili. Il Post segue tutti gli aggiornamenti con un liveblog.

