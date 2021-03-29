Covid: Oms, molto probabile trasmissione a uomo da animale

epaselect epa08957076 A man wearing a protective face mask choses meat at a market in a residential area, in Wuhan, China, 22 January 2021. The day 23 January 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the start of a strict 76-day lockdown of the Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus was first discovered before spreading across the world into a deadly global pandemic. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

‘Estremamente improbabile la fuga del virus da un laboratorio

GINEVRA, 29 MAR – La trasmissione del virus del Covid-19 all’uomo da un animale intermediario è un’ipotesi da “probabile a molto probabile”. E’ quanto sostiene il rapporto degli esperti dell’Organizzazione mondiale della Sanità, dopo la loro missione in Cina, di cui l’Afp ha preso visione.

Il rapporto ritiene l’ipotesi di una fuoriuscita del virus in un incidente di laboratorio “estremamente improbabile”.

 

 

