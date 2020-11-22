Covid, 58 milioni di contagi nel mondo

epa08834802 A man looks at the display in a shop window during a curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, 21 November 2020. The Turkish government has introduced partial curfews and other measures to curb increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, while health experts call for a full lockdown and more transparency in pandemic data. Starting 20 November evening, the Turkish government imposed partial weekend curfews between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on most citizens. People under 20 and over 65 will be allowed to be outdoors during specific hours on weekdays while cafes and restaurants will be closed for costumers on weekends. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

I decessi dall’inizio della pandemia sono stati 1,37 milioni

Hanno superato quota 58 milioni i contagi di Covid-19 registrati ufficialmente nel mondo dall’inizio della pandemia, secondo i dati dell’università americana Johns Hopkins. I decessi sono stati oltre 1,37 milioni.

Il paese più colpito in termini assoluti dal nuovo coronavirus restano gli Stati Uniti, con più di 12 milioni di casi e quasi 256 mila morti. Seguono l’India e il Brasile.

 

 

