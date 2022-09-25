Lituania. Campionati Europei di Badminton (gioco simile al tennis) sordi 2022

9° Campionati Europei di badminton per non udenti, Palanga/Lituania, dal 24 settembre al 1 ottobre 2022

DBC program 2022

EDBC 2022 Bulletin 1

EDBC 2022 Travel information form

Form 2 – Final Entry Registration

Form 3 – Name Registration

Form 3 – Name Registration-Youth

Badminton Technical Regulations 2022 EDBC.docx

Poster EDBC 2022

Official website: www.edbc2022.lt 

