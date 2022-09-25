Il futuro dell’Istituto per sordi Magarotto è a rischio: con nessun iscritto chiuderà

di
REDAZIONE
-
0
18 Numero visite
PUBBLICITA

Tra denatalità, tecnologia che porta sempre più a impianti cocleari precoci per bambini nati sordi, queste strutture ad altissimo livello di specializzazione rischiano di sparire

PUBBLICITA

 

 

Notizia

CATEGORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE