Autismo: Camera illuminata di blu per Giornata mondiale

Palazzo Montecitorio in blu per le prime due notti di aprile

ROMA, 01 APR – Palazzo Montecitorio in blu per le prime due notti di aprile.

In occasione della quattordicesima Giornata mondiale della consapevolezza dell’autismo, la facciata della Camera viene illuminata oggi, 1° aprile e domani dal tramonto sino alle ore 2.30, con il colore blu, simbolo della iniziativa.

Come accade dal 2007, anno in cui l’iniziativa è stata istituita dall’Onu, questa sera monumenti e palazzi di tutto il mondo cambiano colore per dare rilievo alla sensibilizzazione sul tema. (ANSA).