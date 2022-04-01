Autismo: Camera illuminata di blu per Giornata mondiale

Palazzo Montecitorio in blu per le prime due notti di aprile

di
REDAZIONE
-
0
80 Numero visite
People visiting the Chamber of Deputies during ''Open Door Day at Montecitorio'', in Rome, Italy, 27 March 2022. ANSA/GIUSEPPE LAMI Montecitorio reopens its doors after Covid. This provides the opportunity to visit some of Palazzo Montecitorio's most iconic spaces. On this day musical performance for peace in Ukraine.
PUBBLICITA

ROMA, 01 APR – Palazzo Montecitorio in blu per le prime due notti di aprile.

PUBBLICITA

In occasione della quattordicesima Giornata mondiale della consapevolezza dell’autismo, la facciata della Camera viene illuminata oggi, 1° aprile e domani dal tramonto sino alle ore 2.30, con il colore blu, simbolo della iniziativa.

Come accade dal 2007, anno in cui l’iniziativa è stata istituita dall’Onu, questa sera monumenti e palazzi di tutto il mondo cambiano colore per dare rilievo alla sensibilizzazione sul tema. (ANSA).

 

 

PUBBLICITA
Notizia

CATEGORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE