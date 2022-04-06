Rdc: Inps, conguagli ad aprile, per alcuni tagli assegno

Sulla rata di marzo, nei redditi entrano anche maggiorazioni sociali

People attend to request for citizenship wage in a CGIL CAF (Centro Assistenza Fiscale - Fiscal Assistance Center) in Naples, Italy,06 March 2019. The government's 'citizenship wage' basic income kicked off on Wednesday when the official website started taking applications for the new benefit.Primo giorno per richiedere il reddito di cittadinanza nel Caf della CGIL a Napoli 6 marzo 2019. ANSA / CIRO FUSCO
Alcuni dei percettori del Reddito di cittadinanza potrebbero avere ad aprile la rata ridotta a causa delle nuove regole sul reddito per calcolare il sussidio che da gennaio tiene conto anche di prestazioni assistenziali come le maggiorazioni sociali e la cosiddetta Quattordicesima.

E’ quanto emerge da una nota Inps.

“Sulla mensilità di marzo (in pagamento ad aprile), si legge “per alcuni beneficiari di Rdc e Pdc, sarà applicato un conguaglio a compensazione di quanto ricevuto in più nel mese di febbraio, per la mancata applicazione del ricalcolo dell’assegno in presenza di altre prestazioni assistenziali”.

 

 

