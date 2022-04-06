Rdc: Inps, conguagli ad aprile, per alcuni tagli assegno

PUBBLICITA

Alcuni dei percettori del Reddito di cittadinanza potrebbero avere ad aprile la rata ridotta a causa delle nuove regole sul reddito per calcolare il sussidio che da gennaio tiene conto anche di prestazioni assistenziali come le maggiorazioni sociali e la cosiddetta Quattordicesima.

E’ quanto emerge da una nota Inps.

“Sulla mensilità di marzo (in pagamento ad aprile), si legge “per alcuni beneficiari di Rdc e Pdc, sarà applicato un conguaglio a compensazione di quanto ricevuto in più nel mese di febbraio, per la mancata applicazione del ricalcolo dell’assegno in presenza di altre prestazioni assistenziali”.