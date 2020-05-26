Giù la mascherina per far leggere le labbra nel bar che piace ai non udenti

Carrara, Cristina Bencivinni del Crema racconta le sue attenzioni per i clienti speciali.

«Ho ordinato delle protezioni apposite, trasparenti, per poter comunicare con loro: questo bar deve essere per tutti»

 

 

 

