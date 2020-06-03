Le parole superficiali e fuorvianti

Non esiste nessuna legge che vieta di pubblicare e usare la parola “sordomuto”.

Esiste una legge che sostituisce la parola “sordomuto” con la parola “sordo” SOLO nelle leggi e norme dello Stato Italiano.

