Oms: 'Interrompere la vendita degli animali selvatici nei mercati alimentari'

epa08400776 A vendor wearing a mask sells meat on Xihua Farmer's Market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 04 May 2020. After the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak China brought new regulations for the trade and consumption of wild animals. Although most animals like turtles, frogs, snakes and scorpions are banned since late February 2020, on Xihua Farmer's Market in Guangzhou turtles and frogs are sold openly and vendors are willing to bring scorpions on buyer's demand. The government is yet to define meaning of 'wild animals' as it brings confusion to most of the vendors and buyers on wet markets. Covid-19 is believed to be originated from the wet market in Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, where wild animals were sold. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

‘Sono la fonte di oltre il 70% delle malattie infettive nell’uomo’

L’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità ha chiesto di fermare la vendita di mammiferi selvatici vivi nei mercati alimentari per prevenire la diffusione delle malattie infettive.

“Gli animali, in particolare quelli selvatici, sono la fonte di oltre il 70% di tutte le malattie infettive emergenti nell’uomo, molte delle quali sono causate da nuovi virus.

I mammiferi selvatici, in particolare, rappresentano un rischio per l’emergere di nuove malattie”, si legge nella dichiarazione dell’Oms. La trasmissione del virus Covid -19 all’uomo attraverso gli animali selvatici è una delle teorie favorite dagli esperti dell’organizzazione.

 

