Presidente Tokyo 2020, ‘Non possiamo più rinviare’

di
Mario Parisella
-
0
5 Numero visite
epa09228314 Seiko Hashimoto, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic games, delivers opening remarks during a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting in Tokyo, Japan, 26 May 2021. EPA/Nicolas Datiche / POOL

Hashimoto esclude cancellazione Giochi o ulteriore posticipo

“Non possiamo rinviare ancora”. Lo ha detto Seiko Hashimoto, presidente del comitato organizzatore di Tokyo 2020, in un’intervista con la stampa giapponese citata dal quotidiano britannico Guardian, escludendo così di fatto la possibilità che le Olimpiadi rimandate lo scorso anno a causa della pandemia possano essere cancellate o ulteriormente rinviate.

 

Notizie via email

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE