Covid: Israele dal 1 marzo apre anche a non vaccinati

PUBBLICITA

TEL AVIV, 20 FEB – Come annunciato nei giorni scorsi dal premier Naftali Bennett, dal 1 marzo Israele – a fronte del calo dei contagi – cambierà le regole di ingresso nel Paese aprendo anche ai non vaccinati, come non era finora.

PUBBLICITA

Lo ha deciso il governo.

Tuttavia per gli stranieri in arrivo in Israele occorrerà un tampone molecolare sia prima della partenza sia all’arrivo all’aeroporto Ben Gurion, mentre per gli Israeliani di ritorno basterà solo il tampone in aeroporto.

Il governo ha anche abolito i test settimanali per gli alunni delle scuole a partire dai prossimi giorni e dal 10 marzo per quelli delle elementari.

“Stiamo assistendo – ha detto Bennett – ad un consistente declino nella morbilità, per questo è tempo di riaprire gradualmente quello che per primi al mondo abbiamo chiuso”.(ANSA).