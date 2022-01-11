Nuovo record di contagi in Francia, oltre 350.000

Lo ha anticipato il ministro Véran. 'Gli ospedali a dura prova'

di
REDAZIONE
-
0
5 Numero visite
epa09377113 A sign indicates that a Health Pass is required to access the La Villette exhibition hall, in Paris, France, 29 July 2021. The French government is vying to extend the use of its Vaccination Passeport, dubbed 'health pass' or 'sanitary pass' (a QR code which proves the bearer has received full vaccination, or been tested negative for Covid in the last 72 hours) to cultural place, transport, restaurants, etc, after Covid-19 infections soared due to the more infectious Delta variant. The national enforcement of the Vaccination passport is expected on 09 August, pending validation from the constitutional council. EPA/IAN LANGSDON
PUBBLICITA

PARIGI, 11 GEN – Nuovo record di contagi in Francia, “350.000 nuovi casi, anche un po’ di più”, ha annunciato il ministro della Salute, Olivier Véran, davanti all’Assemblée Nationale, anticipando i dati di fine giornata di Santé Publique.

PUBBLICITA

Ieri i contagi erano stati 93.000, un numero relativamente basso che riflette, come ogni lunedì, il minor numero di tamponi della domenica.

“Anche il sistema ospedaliero – ha continuato Véran – è messo a dura prova. Ci sono 22 mila pazienti ricoverati per Covid, 3.900 in terapia intensiva in un periodo segnato anche dall’influenza e delle conseguenze della bronchiolite, che è stata particolarmente forte quest’anno” (ANSA).

 

PUBBLICITA
Notizia

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE