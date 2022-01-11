Nuovo record di contagi in Francia, oltre 350.000

PUBBLICITA

PARIGI, 11 GEN – Nuovo record di contagi in Francia, “350.000 nuovi casi, anche un po’ di più”, ha annunciato il ministro della Salute, Olivier Véran, davanti all’Assemblée Nationale, anticipando i dati di fine giornata di Santé Publique.

PUBBLICITA

Ieri i contagi erano stati 93.000, un numero relativamente basso che riflette, come ogni lunedì, il minor numero di tamponi della domenica.

“Anche il sistema ospedaliero – ha continuato Véran – è messo a dura prova. Ci sono 22 mila pazienti ricoverati per Covid, 3.900 in terapia intensiva in un periodo segnato anche dall’influenza e delle conseguenze della bronchiolite, che è stata particolarmente forte quest’anno” (ANSA).