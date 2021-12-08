Ricercatrice AstraZeneca: “La prossima pandemia può essere peggiore”

La pandemia di Covid non è ancora finita e la prossima potrebbe essere ancora più letale.

Lo sostiene la professoressa Sarah Gilbert, che ha scoperto il vaccino AstraZeneca contro il coronavirus.

In un discorso che sarà trasmesso dalla Bbc la ricercatrice avverte che “non sarà l’ultima volta che un virus minaccia “le nostre vite e il nostro mondo”. La verità, ha detto, è che la prossima potrebbe essere peggiore. “Potrebbe essere più contagioso o più letale, o entrambi”, ha detto. 

 

