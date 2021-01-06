Covid: la Germania supera ancora i mille morti in un giorno

epa08920752 People arrive at the vaccination center against Covid-19 at the Metropolis-Halle events center on the first day the center began operation during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Potsdam, Germany, 05 January 2021. Vaccination centers are beginning operation this week in several German states with others to follow in coming weeks. EPA/SEAN GALLUP / POOL

Il picco di 1.129 decessi era stato segnato il 30 dicembre

BERLINO, 06 GEN – Le autorità sanitarie tedesche dell’Istituto Robert Koch hanno segnalato 21.237 nuove infezioni da coronavirus in un giorno. Lo riferisce la Dpa.

Sono stati 1.019 i morti nelle 24 ore. Il picco di 1.129 nuovi morti era stato segnato il 30 dicembre. (ANSA).

 

