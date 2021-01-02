Covid: i casi nel mondo superano quota 84 milioni

epa08887905 Catalina Gonzalez-Marques, an emergency medical physician, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 16 December, 2020. EPA/BRIAN SNYDER / POOL

I morti sono 1.828.188

ROMA, 02 GEN – I casi di coronavirus a livello globale hanno superato questa mattina la soglia degli 84 milioni: secondo quanto emerge dai conteggi dell’università americana Johns Hopkins, dall’inizio della pandemia nel mondo si registrano 84.005.980 contagi.

Allo stesso tempo, il bilancio dei decessi è salito a quota 1.828.188.

Le persone guarite sono finora 47.333.599. (ANSA)

 

