Su Videozoom – Ogni giovedi dalle ore 20:30 alle ore 22:30 a partire 14 gennaio 2021
Per informazioni e iscrizioni se siete interessati a partecipare potete contattare
Carla whatsapp 3478844618
Il Quadrifoglio Associazione Culturale
Per informazioni e iscrizioni se siete interessati a partecipare potete contattare
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.