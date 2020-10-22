Covid: Conte, situazione si sta rivelando molto critica

Il premier Giuseppe Conte al Senato ascolta la discussione a seguito della sua informativa sulle misure adottate per la nuova fase relativa allÕemergenza epidemiologica da Covid-19, Roma 21 ottobre 2020. ANSA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

ROMA, 22 OTT – “L’Italia è oggi in una situazione ben diversa rispetto a quella del mese di marzo, anche se anche questa situazione si sta rivelando molto critica”.

Lo dice il premier Giuseppe Conte illustrando alla Camera il dpcm del 18 ottobre. (ANSA).

