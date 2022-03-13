Covid-19: Cina, chiusura per i 17 milioni residenti Shenzhen

Dopo l'impennata dei contagi

di
REDAZIONE
-
0
10 Numero visite
Construction work takes place on the site of a temporary Covid-19 isolation facility in San Tin, Hong Kong, China, 03 March 2022. The facility, located near the city of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province, is under construction as the Omicron variant has brought the city's public health system close to collapsing. ANSA/JEROME FAVRE
PUBBLICITA

PECHINO, 13 MAR – La Cina ha ordinato la chiusura per tutti i 17 milioni di residenti a Shenzhen a causa dell’impennata dei casi di Covid.

PUBBLICITA

Lo ha annunciato il governo di Pechino.

La città, sede di giganti della tecnologia come Huawei e Tencent tanto da essere chiamata la ‘Silicon Valley cinese’, ha chiesto ai residenti di rimanere a casa dopo il picco di contagi dovuti alla variante Omicron.

Già la scorsa settimana, il governo aveva deciso la chiusura di locali non essenziali e vietato i pasti nei ristoranti. (ANSA).

 

PUBBLICITA
Notizia

CATEGORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE