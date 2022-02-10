Covid: proteste Canada, chiudono fabbriche Toyota e Ford

Problemi e ritardi anche nell'impianto di Stellantis in Ontario

ROMA, 10 FEB – Due delle più grandi case automobilistiche del mondo, Ford e Toyota, hanno annunciato la chiusura temporanea delle loro fabbriche in Canada a causa delle proteste dei camionisti no-vax che stanno bloccando l’arrivo di componenti.

Anche il gruppo Stellantis, che controlla Fiat Chrysler, ha annunciato ritardi nella produzione nella sua fabbrica in Ontario per la mancanza di pezzi.

I camionisti stanno bloccando da giorni l’Ambassador Bridge, il più importante valico di frontiera tra Usa e Canada, dove passa circa un quarto del commercio tra i due Paesi. Si stima che la paralisi del commercio costerà 300 milioni di dollari al giorno. (ANSA).

 

