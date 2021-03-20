💉 Ue, stop esportazioni AstraZeneca se non rispetta contratto

epa09083732 EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a video call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium, 19 March 2021. The EU and Turkey are looking to improve their relations after tensions peaked in 2020 over maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

Von der Leyen a Funke: onorare prima gli accordi con l’Europa

“Abbiamo la possibilità di vietare un’esportazione pianificata. Questo è il messaggio ad AstraZeneca: ‘Rispettate il vostro contratto con l’Europa prima di iniziare a consegnare in altri paesi'”.

Lo ha detto la presidente della Commissione europea Ursula von der Leyen in un’intervista al gruppo media tedesco Funke.

 

