Coronavirus: Pakistan, 1.644 casi e 46 morti in 24 ore

epa08966166 People receive free food and blankets distributed by Raghib welfare during smart lockdown in Karachi, Pakistan, 26 January 2021. Countries ?around the world are fighting with the second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA/REHAN KHAN

Il bilancio dei casi sale a 541.031, i morti sono 11.560

ISLAMABAD, 29 GEN – Il Pakistan ha registrato 1.644 casi di coronavirus e 46 decessi legati alla malattia nelle ultime 24 ore: lo ha reso noto oggi il ministero della Sanità del Paese. I nuovi dati portano il bilancio complessivo dei contagi a quota 541.031 e quello dei morti a quota 11.560.

Dall’inizio della pandemia sono guarite nel Paese 496.745 persone. I casi attivi sono attualmente 32.726 e 2.133 pazienti versano in condizioni critiche. (ANSA).

 

