Covid: più di venti milioni di casi in Europa

Risulta da un conteggio sulla base di dati ufficiali

PARIGI, 08 DIC – Sono più di 20 milioni i casi di Covid-19 rilevati finora in Europa. E’ quanto risulta da un conteggio effettuato dall’Afp sulla base di dati ufficiali dei vari Paesi.(ANSA).

 

