Covid: Merkel, prima di Natale servono altre misure

epa08857683 German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference after German Chancellor Merkel's video conference with German State Premiers about Coronavirus measures, in Berlin, Germany, 02 December 2020. EPA/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL

Numero alto di contagi

BERLINO, 07 DIC – Alla luce dell’alto numero di nuovi contagi da Covid, Angela Merkel vuole che si decidano nuove misure anticovid in Germania, ancor prima di Natale. La cancelliera lo ha detto, secondo quanto riferisce Dpa, nel corso di un incontro virtuale con il gruppo parlamentare della Cdu.

 

