Covid: Danimarca, allevatori visoni protestano con trattori

epa08833061 Tractor demo passes Fisketorvet as farmers in tractors drive to demonstrate in Copenhagen, Denmark, 21 November 2020. The demonstration is against 'abuse of power, lack of respect for the constitution, democratic deficit - and for democracy'. EPA/NiILS MEILVANG DENMARK OUT

Si oppongono all’abbattimento deciso del governo

COPENAGHEN, 21 NOV – Centinaia di agricoltori e allevatori di visoni danesi hanno manifestato con i trattori contro la decisione del governo di abbattere i loro visoni per fermare la diffusione di una variante del coronavirus.

Più di 500 trattori, molti decorati con la bandiera danese, sono passati davanti agli uffici del governo e al parlamento di Copenaghen fino al porto.

 

