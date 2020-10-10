Covid: Polonia, 5.300 casi in 24 ore, è nuovo record

epaselect epa08719753 People walk on a street of Zakopane during the coronavirus pandemic, in Zakopane, in the Tatra Mountains, southern Poland, 04 October 2020. The Polish Government Legislation Centre announced that a total of 17 counties and the southern Polish city of Zakopane in Poland are designated as 'red' zones, while 34 other counties and six cities are 'yellow' zones. The most rigorous sanitary restrictions have been put in areas called 'red' zones, where wearing face masks in public, including outside, has been made mandatory. EPA/Grzegorz Momot POLAND OUT

I contagi salgono a 121.638, i morti sono 2.972

La Polonia ha registrato un record di 5.300 casi di coronavirus nelle ultime 24 ore: lo ha reso noto oggi il ministero della Sanità del Paese, secondo quanto riporta il Guardian.

Il nuovo dato porta il bilancio complessivo delle infezioni a quota 121.638. Il numero dei decessi è salito a 2.972. (ANSA)

 

