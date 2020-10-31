Covid, nuovo record contagi Usa. Gran Bretagna verso stretta

La seconda ondata di coronavirus travolge il mondo intero. L‘America Latina ha superato la soglia dei 400 mila morti, mentre gli Stati Uniti registrano un nuovo record di contagiati in 24 ore: oltre 94 mila. La Francia si riavvicina ai 50 mila casi giornalieri, mentre la Gran Bretagna sta valutando il ritorno al lockdown, come riportano alcuni quotidiani.
Giornali come il Times e il Guardian riferiscono che il premier Tory, Boris Johnson, dopo aver resistito nei giorni scorsi al suggerimento d’imporre un confinamento generalizzato di due settimane, si prepara ad annunciarne ora la settimana entrante uno forse anche più lungo nell’intera Inghilterra, la nazione di gran lunga più popolosa del Regno Unito.
