Covid, nuovo record contagi Usa. Gran Bretagna verso stretta

epa08724499 People walk past a sign for a COVID testing site in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, USA, on 06 October 2020. There has been a recent rise in the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in New York as the coronavirus pandemic continues and threatens to enter a second wave. Officials in the state have traced some of the uptick in cases to a number of neighborhoods where common safety protocols are sometimes not followed and are suggesting that some zip codes with large numbers of infections will have schools and non-essential businesses shut down. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

America Latina, superati 400 mila morti

La seconda ondata di coronavirus travolge il mondo intero. L‘America Latina ha superato la soglia dei 400 mila morti, mentre gli Stati Uniti registrano un nuovo record di contagiati in 24 ore: oltre 94 mila. La Francia si riavvicina ai 50 mila casi giornalieri, mentre la Gran Bretagna sta valutando il ritorno al lockdown, come riportano alcuni quotidiani.

Giornali come il Times e il Guardian riferiscono che il premier Tory, Boris Johnson, dopo aver resistito nei giorni scorsi al suggerimento d’imporre un confinamento generalizzato di due settimane, si prepara ad annunciarne ora la settimana entrante uno forse anche più lungo nell’intera Inghilterra, la nazione di gran lunga più popolosa del Regno Unito.

 

