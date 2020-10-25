Covid: Germania, 11.176 nuovi casi

di
webdesigner
-
0
7 Numero visite
epaselect epa08771464 An information display over a main road reads 'Mandatory masks in pedestrian zones' in the city centre of Cologne, Germany, 24 October 2020. Throughout Germany, the number of cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is rising. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Robert Koch Institute, 29 nuove vittime per un totale di 10.032

25 OTT – Sono 11.176 i nuovi casi confermati di coronavirus in Germania, un dato che porta il totale a 429.181. E’ quanto riporta il Robert Koch Institute. Le nuove vittime sono state 29 per un totale di 10.032. (ANSA).

 

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE