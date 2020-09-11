Coronavirus: record contagi in Slovenia, 108 nelle 24 ore

epa08301732 View of mobile hospital tents with a total capacity for 120 beds set up by the Slovenian Army at the Edvard Peperko Barracks in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 17 March 2020. The Slovenian government has halted public transport and shut down most shops in a bid to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Slovenia, a tiny country of just over 2 million inhabitants that borders the coronavirus hotspot of northern Italy, has recorded at least 253 confirmed cases of the disease, with no deaths reported so far. EPA/IGOR KUPLJENIK

Per la prima volta superata quota 100. Aumentato numero test

BELGRADO, 11 SET – Forte balzo dei contagi in Slovenia, dove nelle ultime 24 ore i nuovi casi di coronavirus sono stati 108, record giornaliero dall’inizio della pandemia lo scorso marzo. Per la prima volta, riferiscono i media regionali, nel Paese ex jugoslavo il bilancio quotidiano dei contagi ha superato quota 100.

L’incremento, secondo i media, è dovuto ad un sensibile aumento dei test effettuati, che ieri sono stati un record di 2.758. Il bilancio dei decessi rimane invariato a 135, mentre il totale dei contagi è ad oggi di 3.498, con 701 casi attivi. I pazienti in ospedale sono 27, dei quali cinque in terapia intensiva. (ANSAmed)

 

