Coronavirus: quasi 21mila nuovi casi in Francia

di
webdesigner
-
0
4 Numero visite
epa08697032 Health personnel work at the covid-19 area of La Timone public hospital in Marseille, southeastern France, 25 September 2020, amid the crisis linked with the covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. EPA/CHRISTOPHE SIMON / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Il giorno prima erano stati 16.000

ROMA – Un altro balzo allarmante dei nuovi casi di coronavirus in Francia. Il ministero della Sanità ne ha registrati 20.940 in 24 ore. Il giorno prima erano stati 16.000.

Lo rende noto Le Figaro. Le nuove vittime sono 52. (ANSA).

 

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE