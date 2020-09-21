Coronavirus: oltre metà della Francia è ‘zona rossa’

A picture taken on May 2, 2020 shows a bronze statue wearing a face mask emmulating the actions of many citizens to protecting themselves against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 at the Parvis des Droits de l'Homme, with the Eiffel Tower in background in Paris, on the 47th day of a strict lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Cinquanta dipartimenti corrispondenti alla maggioranza del territorio nazionale sono stati dichiarati “zona di circolazione attiva del virus”

Oltre la metà dei dipartimenti francesi è ormai dichiarato in “zona rossa” per allerta coronavirus.

In particolare, 50 dipartimenti corrispondenti alla maggioranza del territorio nazionale sono stati dichiarati in “zona di circolazione attiva del virus”. Una classificazione che permette, tra l’altro, ai prefetti di adottare misure supplementari per bloccare l’avanzata del nemico invisibile.

 

