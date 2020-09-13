Coronavirus: Giappone, 649 casi e 16 morti in 24 ore

di
webdesigner
-
0
3 Numero visite
epa08374698 A doctor talks on the phone next to a tent for COVID-19 testing outside Kawakita General Hospital in Tokyo, Japan, 21 April 2020. Japan has recently witnessed a sharp rise in infections. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared on 16 April 2020 a nationwide state of emergency. According to media reports, a new wave of COVID-19 infections is threatening the countrys healthcare system, with several hospitals forced to turn away sick people. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Il bilancio dei contagi sale a quota 75.980, i morti sono 1.451

Il Giappone ha registrato ieri 649 nuovi casi di coronavirus e ulteriori 16 morti: lo ha reso noto il ministero della Sanità, secondo quanto riporta la Cnn. I nuovi dati portano il bilancio complessivo dei contagi a quota 75.980 e quello dei morti a 1.451. I pazienti sono ancora in condizioni critiche sono 190.

A Tokyo ieri i nuovi casi sono stati 226, un dato che porta il bilancio della capitale dall’inizio della pandemia a quota 22.857. (ANSA).

 

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE