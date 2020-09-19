Coronavirus: Francia, ministro Le Maire positivo

epa08672550 Finance Minister of France Bruno Le Maire leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting of the government ?in Paris, France, 16 September 2020. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Ha annunciato di essersi subito messo in isolamento

PARIGI – Il ministro francese dell’Economia, Bruno Le Maire, in un messaggio pubblicato su Twitter, ha annunciato questa sera di essere risultato positivo al coronavirus.

Le Maire aggiunge di essersi “immediatamente messo in isolamento in conformità con le regole sanitarie”.

 

