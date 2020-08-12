Coronavirus: Usa, oltre 46mila casi in 24 ore

epa08597606 A healthcare worker talks with a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus sample collection site in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 August 2020. The location, run by the Virginia Hospital Center and Arlington County, requires an appointment for a swab to be taken and then tested at a separate location. EPA/SHAWN THEW

Il bilancio dei contagi sale a 5.141.208, i morti sono 164.537

ROMA, 12 AGO – Gli Stati Uniti hanno registrato ieri 46.808 nuovi casi di coronavirus e altri 1.074 morti: è quanto emerge dai conteggi della Johns Hopkins University: i dati portano il totale dei contagi dall’inizio della pandemia a quota 5.141.208 ed il totale dei decessi a 164.537. (ANSA).

 

