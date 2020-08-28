Coronavirus: Russia, i casi superano quota 980mila

di
webdesigner
-
0
7 Numero visite
epa08603617 Medical specialists in protective suits wait for patients at the hospital complex for patients with the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the Kommunarka settlement in New Moscow, Russia, 14 August 2020. Russia registered the new called Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and opens the stage of its massive testing. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Nelle ultime 24 ore 4.829 contagi e 110 morti

MOSCA, 28 AGO – Sono 4.829 i nuovi casi di Covid-19 registrati in Russia nelle ultime 24 ore, un dato in leggero aumento rispetto ai 4.711 di ieri (4.676 mercoledì) che porta il bilancio complessivo dei contagi nel Paese a quota 980.405.

Secondo il centro operativo nazionale anticoronavirus, i decessi provocati dalla malattia in Russia sono stati 110 nel corso dell’ultima giornata e 16.914 dall’inizio della pandemia.
(ANSA).

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE