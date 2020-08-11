Coronavirus: Russia, 4.945 nuovi casi e 130 morti in 24 ore

epa08545681 Medical specialists in a protective suits wait for patients at the hospital complex for patients with the COVID-19 disease in the Kommunarka settlement in New Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2020. Russian authorities continue to gradually ease restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Meno di 5.000 nuovi contagi per la 1/a volta dal 23 aprile

MOSCA, 11 AGO – In Russia nelle ultime 24 ore si sono registrati 4.945 nuovi casi di Covid-19 e 130 decessi provocati dalla malattia.

Lo riporta il centro operativo nazionale anticoronavirus. I nuovi contagi sono sotto quota 5.000 per la prima volta dal 23 aprile. I casi accertati dall’inizio dell’epidemia nel Paese sono ora 897.599. I decessi sono ufficialmente 15.131. (ANSA)

 

