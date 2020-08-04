Coronavirus: Belgio, è arrivata la seconda ondata

di
webdesigner
-
0
9 Numero visite
epa08386843 A woman wearing a face mask walks walks in main shopping street Nieuwstraat / Rue Neuve, in Brussels, Belgium, 27 April 2020. Belgium plans to partially lift lockdown measures from 04 May on, allowing business to re-open and implementing a mandatory usage of face masks on public transport. In order to contain the spread of virus, Belgium is implementing confinement guidelines for the public which is scheduled to be in place until 04 May 2020. Only supermarkets and essential trade will remain open. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

‘Numero di infezioni in crescita, e non è un piccolo aumento’

BRUXELLES, 04 AGO – “È chiaro che è arrivata la seconda ondata di Covid-19. Il numero di infezioni” in Belgio “è in crescita e non è un piccolo aumento. Non sappiamo quanto durerà e quanto saliranno le curve.

Tuttavia questa seconda ondata potrebbe non avere conseguenze drammatiche: le misure messi in atto dal Consiglio di Sicurezza Nazionale possono funzionare”. Così Steven Van Gucht, presidente del comitato scientifico sul coronavirus dell’Istituto di sanità, Sciensano, secondo quanto riportano gli online dei quotidiani belgi.

 

Newsletter

STORIE CORRELATEALTRO DALL'AUTORE