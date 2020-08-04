Coronavirus: Belgio, è arrivata la seconda ondata

‘Numero di infezioni in crescita, e non è un piccolo aumento’

BRUXELLES, 04 AGO – “È chiaro che è arrivata la seconda ondata di Covid-19. Il numero di infezioni” in Belgio “è in crescita e non è un piccolo aumento. Non sappiamo quanto durerà e quanto saliranno le curve.

Tuttavia questa seconda ondata potrebbe non avere conseguenze drammatiche: le misure messi in atto dal Consiglio di Sicurezza Nazionale possono funzionare”. Così Steven Van Gucht, presidente del comitato scientifico sul coronavirus dell’Istituto di sanità, Sciensano, secondo quanto riportano gli online dei quotidiani belgi.