Coronavirus: aumento casi in Libano, allerta generale

epa08606109 A holy cross hangs on a Lebanese flag at the devastated harbor area during a procession marking the feast day of the Assumption of Mary in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 August 2020. According to Lebanese Health Ministry at least 179 people were killed, and more than 6,000 injured with 49 missing in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Ministro Sanità: ‘Servirebbe una chiusura di due settimane’

ROMA, 17 AGO – Il Libano ha dichiarato lo “stato d’allerta generale” dopo un’impennata di casi di coronavirus. Lo ha detto il ministro della Sanità del governo provvisorio, Hamad Hassan, auspicando un lockdown di due settimane. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati registrati439 nuovi casi di Covid-19.

“Oggi dichiariamo lo stato d’allerta generale”, ha detto alla radio Voice of Lebanon, “ma abbiamo bisogno di prendere una decisione coraggiosa e chiudere il Paese per due settimane”.
(ANSA).

 

