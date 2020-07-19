Record di contagi a Hong Kong, ‘situazione critica’

epa08554250 A taxi driver is tested for COVID-19 in a parking lot in Hong Kong, China, 19 July 2020. Hong Kong saw dozens of new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past days with the authorities admitting the city's public hospitals are now starting to feel the strain. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Lam ordina nuove misure di distanziamento sociale

HONG KONG, 19 LUG – Il coronavirus si sta diffondendo senza controllo a Hong Kong, che ha registrato un record giornaliero di oltre 100 casi.

Lo ha detto la leader di Hong Kong Carrie Lam, ordinando nuove misure di distanziamento sociale. “Penso che la situazione sia davvero critica e non vi è alcun segno che la situazione sia sotto controllo”, ha detto ai giornalisti. (ANSA).

 

